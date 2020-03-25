YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0182 on Top Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $6.88 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02580907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00183959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

