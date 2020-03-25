Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.87. 5,180,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,583. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

