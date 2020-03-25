Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Hold Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YUMC. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

YUMC stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. 3,032,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

