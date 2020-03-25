Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $351.83 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 3,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,634. Yunji has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yunji from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

