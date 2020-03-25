Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Earnings of $7.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $8.70. Biogen posted earnings per share of $6.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $32.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.72 to $35.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $32.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.19 to $36.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.17.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.98. 2,677,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.14 and its 200 day moving average is $283.38.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

