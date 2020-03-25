Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Announce $3.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.24 and the lowest is $3.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $3.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $18.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $20.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $22.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $25.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $868.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $852.88.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $14.57 on Wednesday, hitting $649.48. 943,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $768.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $807.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,640,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

