Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million.

CFB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE:CFB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 462,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,809. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $179,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

