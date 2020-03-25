Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

INBK has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group raised First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. 4,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 7,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $101,570.00. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $354,566 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth $151,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

