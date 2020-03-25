Zacks: Analysts Expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.91. Athene posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.18.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Athene by 6.2% in the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 502,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 11.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 84,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

