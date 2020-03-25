Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Post -$0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will report earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C reported earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Braves Group Series C.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $6,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 36,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.85. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

