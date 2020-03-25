Zacks: Analysts Expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $624.00 Million

Brokerages expect that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will post $624.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $646.98 million and the lowest is $596.00 million. NOW posted sales of $785.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. NOW has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $15.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NOW by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $11,474,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOW by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 604,589 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in NOW by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 401,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NOW by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 299,752 shares in the last quarter.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

