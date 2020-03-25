Zacks: Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will announce sales of $316.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the highest is $410.27 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $389.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.63 million to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $678.22 million to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

WLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $7,721,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 929,185 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 583,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $3,534,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 425.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 455,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 368,396 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.68. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

