Zacks: Analysts Expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Analysts expect that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report sales of $3.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. XOMA reported sales of $8.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $12.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $16.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.40 million, with estimates ranging from $19.99 million to $20.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In related news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 118,277 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $1,998,881.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 100,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $1,834,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 220,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,642,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 845,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 million, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.12. XOMA has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

