Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) to Announce -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) to announce ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.64). Aridis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($3.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

