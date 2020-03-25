Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Cincinnati Financial reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cincinnati Financial.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259,033 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,876,000 after buying an additional 206,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, reaching $74.23. 1,244,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

