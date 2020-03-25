Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.37 billion. Cummins posted sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $21.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.06 billion to $21.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $22.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average is $167.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

