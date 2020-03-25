Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.35. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of MCRI traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,027. The firm has a market cap of $348.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.02. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $150,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

