Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

