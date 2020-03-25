Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce $110.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $107.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $437.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.70 million to $449.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $449.15 million, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $461.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $33.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

