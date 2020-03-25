Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Post $2.72 EPS

Brokerages expect that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42. Charter Communications posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $13.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $15.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $23.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.14.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 49.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,731,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,236,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 29.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $420.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $343.15 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.