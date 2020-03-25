Zacks: Brokerages Expect Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. Howard Hughes posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $189,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,719 shares of company stock worth $648,336 over the last quarter. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.27. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $135.42.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply