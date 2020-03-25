Zacks: Brokerages Expect Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. Howard Hughes posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $189,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,719 shares of company stock worth $648,336 over the last quarter. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.27. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $135.42.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

