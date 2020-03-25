Zacks: Brokerages Expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report sales of $253.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for K12’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $253.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.51 million. K12 posted sales of $253.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover K12.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of K12 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in K12 by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in K12 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in K12 by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in K12 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. K12 has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $640.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.11.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.