Zacks: Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.01 Million

Equities analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post $75.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $76.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $436.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.90 million to $460.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $467.78 million, with estimates ranging from $456.13 million to $482.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. B. Riley cut their price target on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $214.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.97%. This is an increase from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 161.70%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 599,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,474,145.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in National CineMedia by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National CineMedia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.