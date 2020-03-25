Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Neogen reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEOG. Stephens began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

NEOG traded down $4.95 on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. 325,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87. Neogen has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $517,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $2,049,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,360.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,022. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,007,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 2,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 404,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,660 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 159.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 96,085 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

