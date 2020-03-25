Zacks: Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.52 Million

Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce sales of $133.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.35 million to $134.68 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $132.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $549.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.35 million to $562.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $564.60 million, with estimates ranging from $550.69 million to $583.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

PDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,292,000 after purchasing an additional 318,992 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PDM opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.76. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

