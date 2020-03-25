Zacks: Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $721.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report sales of $721.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $716.00 million to $725.10 million. ResMed posted sales of $662.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $1,144,679.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,227,566.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $4,383,945. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,882,000 after purchasing an additional 133,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,694,000 after purchasing an additional 157,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,156,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 205,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed has a 52-week low of $96.81 and a 52-week high of $177.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

