Zacks: Brokerages Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $459.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will post $459.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.66 million and the highest is $469.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $417.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SITE shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

Shares of SITE opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $119.42.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $158,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $1,430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,826,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,900 shares of company stock worth $6,588,983. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

