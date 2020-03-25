Zacks: DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Given $9.25 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $9.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DRDGOLD an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

DRD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 24,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,742. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.43 million, a PE ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 0.09. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.1684 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 287.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 730.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 288,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

