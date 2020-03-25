Zacks: Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given $6.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. Precigen’s rating score has declined by 5.1% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Precigen an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $386.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 324.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

