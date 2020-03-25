Zacks: Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:REV traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 73,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,319. Revlon has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $539.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revlon will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mittleman Brothers LLC raised its holdings in Revlon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,866,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,406,000 after buying an additional 105,927 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revlon by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Revlon by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

