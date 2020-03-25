Zacks: Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVSB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,251. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kim J. Capeloto purchased 9,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $47,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Nierenberg purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,475 shares of company stock valued at $227,089. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

