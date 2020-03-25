Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.19 ($50.23).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZAL shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock traded up €1.43 ($1.66) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €34.60 ($40.23). 341,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The company’s 50 day moving average is €40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.96.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.