Zap (ZAP) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $442,900.00 and $33,928.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.04188906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00064949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036818 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012001 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003486 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.