Zebi (ZCO) Market Capitalization Tops $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Koinex, IDEX and OKEx. In the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.02585903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00184478 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, OKEx, DDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.