Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Lowered to $83.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZEN. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.48.

Zendesk stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.58. 2,488,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.24. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $51,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,406 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

