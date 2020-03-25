Zetacoin (ZET) Trading Up 47% Over Last 7 Days

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. Zetacoin has a market cap of $100,198.45 and $5,052.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 47% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,716.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.38 or 0.03340718 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00656253 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019383 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,354,380 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.