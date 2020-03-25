Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Achieves $185,145.43

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $185,145.43 and $11,274.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.02585903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00184478 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

