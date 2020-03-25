Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $185,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,492 shares of company stock worth $23,050,789. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. 95,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,099. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

