Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

Research analysts at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

ZG traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. 2,450,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,714. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

