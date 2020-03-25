Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $181.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.