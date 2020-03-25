Zimtu Capital Corp (CVE:ZC) Director David Hodge Acquires 53,070 Shares

Zimtu Capital Corp (CVE:ZC) Director David Hodge acquired 53,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,629.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 527,391 shares in the company, valued at C$314,325.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Zimtu Capital Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.30.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

