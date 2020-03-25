Zippie Trading 30.5% Higher This Week (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. Zippie has a total market cap of $319,597.09 and approximately $32.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.02596976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00184961 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

