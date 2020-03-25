Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

ZIXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get ZIX alerts:

In other news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth $9,153,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ZIX by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIXI stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. ZIX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. Research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.