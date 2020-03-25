ZMINE (ZMN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $96,692.68 and $138.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004811 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037566 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00347554 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000977 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015326 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014469 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001804 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

