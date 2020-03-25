Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom Video Communications Inc. is a provider of video and web conferencing services. The Company unifies cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging and a software-defined video conference room solution into one platform. Its solution offers video, audio and screen-sharing experience across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, BlackBerry, Zoom Rooms and H.323/Session Initiation Protocol room systems, such as Polycom and Cisco Tandberg. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is based in San Jose CA. “

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $87.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $90.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zoom Video Communications Inc. is a provider of video and web conferencing services. The Company unifies cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging and a software-defined video conference room solution into one platform. Its solution offers video, audio and screen-sharing experience across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, BlackBerry, Zoom Rooms and H.323/Session Initiation Protocol room systems, such as Polycom and Cisco Tandberg. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is based in San Jose CA. “

2/1/2020 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,996,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,769.60. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $164.94.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $5,161,121.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,121.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,298 shares of company stock worth $81,043,730.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,345 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after purchasing an additional 890,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,812,000 after purchasing an additional 806,897 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

