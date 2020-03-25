zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €82.00 ($95.35) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.89 ($121.96).

Shares of ZO1 traded down €20.20 ($23.49) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €95.60 ($111.16). 169,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a market cap of $827.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.08. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a fifty-two week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €91.96 and its 200-day moving average is €94.84.

zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

