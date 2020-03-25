zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €95.00 ($110.47) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.89 ($121.96).

Shares of ETR ZO1 traded down €20.20 ($23.49) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €95.60 ($111.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a fifty-two week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €94.84. The company has a market cap of $827.59 million and a P/E ratio of -96.08.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

