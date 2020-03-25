Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 37.43% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

ZS stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. 6,474,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,950. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.26 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $46,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,757.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $80,996.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,592.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,717. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

