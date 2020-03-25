ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $204,574.69 and $24.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00720679 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001512 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000591 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,664,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,664,760 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

