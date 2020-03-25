Zurcoin Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zurcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zurcoin has a market capitalization of $11,570.44 and $1.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin Coin Profile

Zurcoin (ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

